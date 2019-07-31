Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mariners.

Calhoun has started four straight, all against right-handers, and has hit safely in all four, going 7-for-16 with a home run, three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored. With the Rangers becoming sellers at the trade deadline, Calhoun could become a lineup regular, even against left-handers. Joey Gallo (wrist) is out through August, and there's talk of Nomar Mazara being dealt, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Throw the name of the 36-year-old Hunter Pence into the trade mix, and there's a clear path for Calhoun to get nightly at-bats.

