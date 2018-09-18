Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Makes second straight start
Calhoun went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Rays.
Calhoun filled in for Joey Gallo, who was scratched with a bruised right toe. Gallo's injury gave Calhoun a chance for consecutive starts, the first time he's started two games in a row since his September callup. If Gallo's injury lingers, the Rangers will likely have Calhoun continue to fill in. Manager Jeff Banister would like to give Calhoun consistent at-bats, but faces a squeeze in the outfield, particularly where Calhoun is limited to left field only.
