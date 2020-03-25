Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Making progress in recovery
Calhoun (jaw) is expected to be ready to play once the season eventually begins, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The date for the rescheduled Opening Day is still up in the air, but Calhoun is expected to be back from his fractured jaw in time to play. He's begun cardio work, riding a stationary bike, though it's not yet clear when he'll resume baseball activities.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To resume activity soon•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: To be evaluated in two weeks•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Undergoes jaw surgery•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Diagnosed with fractured jaw•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Exits after scary HBP•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Goes yard for 21st homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.