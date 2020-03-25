Play

Calhoun (jaw) is expected to be ready to play once the season eventually begins, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The date for the rescheduled Opening Day is still up in the air, but Calhoun is expected to be back from his fractured jaw in time to play. He's begun cardio work, riding a stationary bike, though it's not yet clear when he'll resume baseball activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories