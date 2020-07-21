Calhoun (hip) took five at-bats in a simulated game Monday and is likely to avoid the injured list to start the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun made 10 plate appearances Sunday and Monday, indicating he may be ready for Opening Day or soon thereafter. Texas manager Chris Woodward is unsure Calhoun will be ready to play left field or DH for the opener, but he feels the outfielder could be available for the second or third game of the season. The Rangers want to see him run with intensity before making any decisions, but it looks like Calhoun will not miss much time.