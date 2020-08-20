Calhoun (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
As expected, Calhoun will head to the injured list after suffering a strained left hamstring during Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Padres. A team source said the outfielder will be out a minimum of three weeks, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. Nick Solak is starting in left field in place of Calhoun on Thursday, while Yadiel Rivera was promoted from the team's alternate training site to take his place on the roster.