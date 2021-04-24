Calhoun batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Texas manager Chris Woodward had Calhoun make his first appearance as a leadoff hitter, partially to take pressure off Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was in an 10-for-58 (.172) skid, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Also, by dropping the righty-hitting Kiner-Falefa to second, the lineup tweak provided better balance against a right-hander rather than stack three straight lefty hitters. It's uncertain if the manager will continue to have Calhoun leading off.