Calhoun (jaw) has no restrictions in workouts and is focussed on regaining his strength and getting back into his conditioning program, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Calhoun is now focussed on making up for lost time after recovering from a fractured jaw. Conditioning has been an issue at times during Calhoun's career, so the hope is that his body is ready to go if the season is able to get underway.