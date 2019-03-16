Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not certain to make 25-man roster
Calhoun is not a lock to make the final 25-man roster as the Rangers will send him to the minors if they decide to keep eight relievers or if they don't want third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera to also serve as the backup shortstop and second baseman, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Calhoun is hitting just .216 with a .598 OPS this spring while getting significant playing time (43 plate appearances). It sounds like he'll begin the season in the minors with the Rangers already planning to keep five outfield/DH types in Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Shin-Soo Choo, Hunter Pence and Delino DeShields.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Leads team in spring ABs•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Cutting weight over offseason•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets start under interim manager•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Makes second straight start•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Homers in rare start•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sets offseason goals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...