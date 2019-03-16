Calhoun is not a lock to make the final 25-man roster as the Rangers will send him to the minors if they decide to keep eight relievers or if they don't want third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera to also serve as the backup shortstop and second baseman, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun is hitting just .216 with a .598 OPS this spring while getting significant playing time (43 plate appearances). It sounds like he'll begin the season in the minors with the Rangers already planning to keep five outfield/DH types in Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Shin-Soo Choo, Hunter Pence and Delino DeShields.