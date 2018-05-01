General manager Jon Daniels said that the team has no immediate plans to promote Calhoun from Triple-A, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun started the season in the minors due to questions about his defense in left field, and it appears things haven't improved enough to warrant a callup. Perhaps his early struggles at the plate are also contributing to this decision, as he currently holds just a .229 batting average, though a low .253 BABIP is likely to blame for that. Calhoun has gotten rave reviews for his bat, but it seems like he's still a bit away from getting to showcase that in the majors again.