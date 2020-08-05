Calhoun admitted that it's not been easy facing left-handed pitchers since his recovery from a fractured jaw in spring training, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun was hit in the face by a pitch thrown by a left-hander during spring training, and the outfielder confessed that he's not yet comfortable against southpaws. "Yeah, I mean, obviously getting back in there against lefties, I always have that thought in my head about getting hit in the face," Calhoun said. "I'm trying to take it a little slow on lefties right now. I'm starting to get comfortable." Calhoun was not in the starting lineup against Oakland left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday, and the Athletics also have port-sider Sean Manaea throwing Wednesday. Calhoun has just three at-bats against a lefty -- he started against Colorado's Kyle Freeland -- but was held out against Arizona's Madison Bumgarner and San Francisco's Drew Smyly.