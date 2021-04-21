site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-willie-calhoun-not-in-lineup-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not in lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Calhoun will take a seat after he went hitless with a strikeout in four at-bats Tuesday. Adolis Garcia will serve as the designated hitter while Leody Taveras starts in center field Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read