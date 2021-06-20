Calhoun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Calhoun will receive a day off after starting the past six games and going 5-for-25 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and a run during that stretch. Jason Martin will take over in left field and bat eighth for the Rangers.
