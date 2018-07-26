Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not in Thursday's lineup
Calhoun is out of the lineup against Oakland on Thursday.
Calhoun will take a seat after starting five of the past six games following his call-up from Triple-A Round Rock. During this span, he's gone 4-for-21 with one home run and two RBI. Joey Gallo will draw a start in left field for the series finale.
