Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Calhoun isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Calhoun went hitless in four at-bats Monday, and he'll get a breather for the series opener against the Diamondbacks. Nick Solak will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday.
