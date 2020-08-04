Calhoun isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Calhoun has gone just 1-for-18 with one RBI and five strikeouts to begin the season, and he'll retreat to a bench role for the third time in the past five games. Adolis Garcia will start in left field, batting eighth.
