Calhoun (hip) is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies.
The 25-year-old was never officially ruled out for Opening Day, but it never seemed likely he'd be included in the first starting nine of the season. manager Chris Woodward previously indicated Calhoun could be available for the second or third game of the series, but until he's officially in a lineup he remains somewhat of a tossup. Regardless, it appears Calhoun won't miss significant time.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: More at-bats Monday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Participates in Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Likely heading to IL•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Doubtful for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Undergoes MRI•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Exits early as a precaution Monday•