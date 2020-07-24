Calhoun (hip) is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies.

The 25-year-old was never officially ruled out for Opening Day, but it never seemed likely he'd be included in the first starting nine of the season. manager Chris Woodward previously indicated Calhoun could be available for the second or third game of the series, but until he's officially in a lineup he remains somewhat of a tossup. Regardless, it appears Calhoun won't miss significant time.