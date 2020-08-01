Calhoun isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
Calhoun found playing time as the Rangers' designated hitter and left fielder to begin the season, but he'll play a bench role for the second time in the past three contests. Nick Solak will take over in left field Saturday, batting second.
