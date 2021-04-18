Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus Baltimore.
The 26-year-old went 2-for-4 as the designated hitter in his season debut Saturday after missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin issue, and he'll receive the day off Sunday. David Dahl will be the designated hitter in the series finale, while Eli White starts in left field.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Delivers two hits in debut•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Starting Saturday's game•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Could return Saturday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Clears intake testing•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Headed to alternate site•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hits injured list as expected•