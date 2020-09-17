site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: On bench against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Calhoun isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Astros.
With southpaw Framber Valdez starting for the Astros on Thursday, Calhoun will retreat to the bench. Nick Solak will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
