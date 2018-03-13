Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Optioned to Triple-A
Calhoun was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
It's a surprising move, as Calhoun was considered to be in the lead for the Rangers' left field job. This could be simply a service-time issue, as the team can keep Calhoun for an extra year if he remains in the minors for about a month. There are legitimate concerns about his defense, though, so perhaps some extra work is warranted. Calhoun could do some damage with the bat once he returns to the big leagues, though the fact that his damage will be limited to five rather than six months in the big leagues certainly hurts his fantasy stock.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Getting string of starts in left field•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Leads crowded left field battle•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Collects three hits•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hits first career bomb•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Reenters starting nine•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Playing time dries up•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...