Calhoun was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

It's a surprising move, as Calhoun was considered to be in the lead for the Rangers' left field job. This could be simply a service-time issue, as the team can keep Calhoun for an extra year if he remains in the minors for about a month. There are legitimate concerns about his defense, though, so perhaps some extra work is warranted. Calhoun could do some damage with the bat once he returns to the big leagues, though the fact that his damage will be limited to five rather than six months in the big leagues certainly hurts his fantasy stock.