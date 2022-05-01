site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-willie-calhoun-out-again-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Out again versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
With southpaw Kyle Muller on the bump for Atlanta in the series finale, Calhoun will take a seat for the second straight game. Andy Ibanez will handle designated-hitter duties in Calhoun's stead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read