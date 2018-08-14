Calhoun is not starting Tuesday against the left-handed Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks.

Calhoun has sat for three of the Rangers' last four games, though two of those days off have come against lefties, so it's not clear that his role is shrinking. He hasn't been on fire since getting called up at the All-Star break, but his .275/.325/.391 line should be enough for the Rangers to want to give him an extended look in what has become a lost season. Joey Gallo will slide over to left field in his absence.