Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Out of lineup
Calhoun will sit against southpaw Robbie Ray and the Mariners on Tuesday.
Calhoun has now been on the bench against four of the five lefties Texas has faced this season. Andy Ibanez will rest his legs as the designated hitter, with Charlie Culberson starting at third base.
