Calhoun is not in the lineup for Saturday's tilt against the Yankees.

Calhoun will head to the bench after starting nine of the past 10 games, during which he's hit .303/.368/.455 with five RBI and five doubles. In his place, Shin-Soo Choo will start in left field while Adrian Beltre serves as DH and Jurickson Profar gets a nod at third base.