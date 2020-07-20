Calhoun (hip) had five at-bats in Sunday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Recent reports indicated Calhoun was likely headed to the injured list, but his appearance in Sunday's game alters that narrative. "They are better off than I anticipated," said manager Chris Woodward, referring to both Calhoun and Robinson Chirinos (ankle), who also took part in the game. "That was a welcome sight to see Chirinos catching and getting some live at-bats. I'm not sure they'll be ready for Opening Day or we would want them ready for Opening Day." If the two players are ready a few days beyond Friday's opener, Woodward said they will likely keep them on the active roster instead of placing them on the injured list.