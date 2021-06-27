Calhoun was placed on the injured list Sunday with a fracture of the ulna bone in his left forearm.

The move comes as no surprise as it was reported Saturday that Calhoun had suffered a fracture in his forearm. A recovery timeline hasn't been disclosed at this point for the outfielder, but he figures to be out through most of July at a minimum. Outfielder Jason Martin was recalled in a corresponding roster move.

