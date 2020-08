Calhoun went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Mariners.

Calhoun scored Shin-soo Choo on a triple in the first inning and Nick Solak on a sacrifice fly in the third to account for the Rangers' two runs Monday. The 25-year-old Calhoun is hitting .152 with three RBI, one run scored and two extra-base hits across 33 at-bats in 2020.