Calhoun started at second base for Triple-A Nashville on Friday and will get a couple of starts per week there going forward, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun was a second baseman in the Dodgers organization until he was moved to the outfield. Part of the reason for the shift to outfield was the lack of athleticism he showed while playing at 220 pounds. The Rangers feel he's in better shape and can handle infield duty now. The move could pave the way for Calhoun to reach the major-league roster in a utility role, particularly if second baseman Rougned Odor (.157/.259/.255) continues to struggle at the plate.