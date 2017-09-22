Calhoun didn't appear in the Rangers' 4-2 win over the Mariners on Thursday.

Calhoun has been glued to the bench for the past four games, as the returns of Adrian Beltre (hamstring), Carlos Gomez (ankle) and Nomar Mazara (quadriceps) from injuries have pushed the top prospect to the bench. Until the Rangers are officially eliminated from playoff contention, it's not expected that Calhoun will pick up consistent at-bats.