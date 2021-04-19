Calhoun did not start Sunday but entered as a pinch hitter and played two innings in left field. He singled for Leody Taveras in the eighth inning of the Rangers' 1-0 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

Calhoun missed the first 14 games of the season with a groin injury and returned to action Saturday as the designated hitter. This was his first experience in the field since the injury, and he handled himself well, including a diving catch for the first out of the 10th inning. It's expected that Calhoun sees more at DH than left field.