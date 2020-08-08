Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.
Calhoun started the last two games after the Rangers had a stretch of games against left-handers. He hasn't attained a comfort level against southpaws after suffering a facial fracture during spring training. His two hits Friday were just his second and third hits of the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not facing lefties•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Makes first appearance in field•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting out series finale•