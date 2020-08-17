site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Receives day off Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2020
at
4:58 pm ET 1 min read
Calhoun isn't starting Monday against the Padres.
Calhoun went just 1-for-11 with a walk and one strikeout over the past three games, and he'll get a breather Monday. Shin-Soo Choo will shift to left field with Danny Santana serving as the designated hitter.
