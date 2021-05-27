Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.
Calhoun has hit safely in six of his last nine games, though this was just the second time he recorded more than one knock in that span. The outfielder is hitting .247 with a .778 OPS, four homers and 10 RBI across 22 games this month.
