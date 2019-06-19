Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Records two-run homer
Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Indians.
Calhoun took Nick Wittgren deep in the ninth inning to record his third homer of the season. It was his first hit in seven at-bats since being activated off the injured list on Monday. He should have a strong chance for regular at-bats after the team placed Hunter Pence (groin) on the 10-day injured list.
