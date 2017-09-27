Calhoun will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Astros.

With the Rangers officially eliminated from playoff contention with the Twins' win Tuesday, Calhoun could be in store for starts in each of the team's final five games of the season as Texas turns its focus to finding at-bats for their younger options. Calhoun has recorded just one hit in his first 16 at-bats, but the impressive power he displayed in the minors earlier this season could make him a viable punt-play option in DFS contests the rest of the way.