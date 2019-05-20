Calhoun will sit again Monday against the Mariners.

Calhoun started four games in a row after earning his callup but has now sat for two straight. His bat certainly hasn't earned a benching, as he's gone 10-for-21 with two homers in his brief time in the big leagues. Shin-Soo Choo will start in left field, with Hunter Pence serving as the designated hitter.

