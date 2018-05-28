Calhoun was removed from Sunday's game after grounding out in his first at-bat for Triple-A Round Rock, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are confirming Calhoun's removal was not due to injury nor is there a pending promotion to the majors, which leaves his removal was a managerial decision. This has led to speculation that Calhoun did not run out the grounder. Texas' second-ranked prospect has had a trying season with the Express, after he somewhat surprisingly didn't make the Rangers' roster to start the season. He's slashing .265/.324/.353 with four home runs and 17 RBI through 50 games, well off last year's pace, and the team is not close to promoting him despite glaring needs for hitting at the major-league level. We hope to get more clarity on the decision to remove him from Sunday's game.