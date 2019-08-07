Calhoun is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Indians.

Calhoun was scheduled to sit out Tuesday's contest before it was postponed, so his game off will simply roll over to Wednesday. The 24-year-old will likely enter the lineup for the nightcap in the outfield or at designated hitter, with at least one of Shin-Soo Choo, Hunter Pence, Nomar Mazara or Delino DeShields heading to the bench to make room.