Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

The Rangers will withhold two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Calhoun and Shin-Soo Choo) from the starting nine with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi twirling for Seattle. Scott Heineman and Danny Santana will serve as Texas' starters in the corner outfield in the series finale.

