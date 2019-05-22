Calhoun (quadriceps) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun exited Tuesday's game with left quad tightness after going 0-for-2 with a walk. Regardless of the MRI results, the 24-year-old seems highly unlikely to play Wednesday against the Mariners, especially with a scheduled off day Thursday.

