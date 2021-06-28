Calhoun will undergo surgery on his fractured left forearm Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Saturday against the Royals. The Rangers have yet to specify a timeline for his return, but he'll likely be out for an extended period.
