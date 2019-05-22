Calhoun (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun was scheduled to undergo an MRI early Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's game with a left quad strain. The Rangers are labeling Calhoun as day-to-day for now while they await the results of the MRI. Should Calhoun require a stay on the injured list, the Rangers would put a temporary end to their five-man outfield/designated-hitter rotation and have everyday roles available for Shin-Soo Choo, Joey Gallo, Hunter Pence and Nomar Mazara.