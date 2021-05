Calhoun is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his ankle Saturday night, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The extent of the injury is uncertain. Calhoun could probably use a day to sit back and observe anyway, as he's in the midst of a 1-for-17 stretch. Khris Davis will serve as the designated hitter against right-hander Lance McCullers.