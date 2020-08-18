Calhoun remains on the bench Tuesday against the Padres.
Calhoun has struggled significantly at the plate this season, hitting just .170/.207/.226, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start to lose playing time. Nick Solak starts in left field Tuesday, with Scott Heineman starting in center.
