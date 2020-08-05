Calhoun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.

The 25-year-old recently admitted he's still having difficulties facing left-handers since recovering from a fractured jaw in the spring, so it's not much of a surprise he's on the bench with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for Oakland. Calhoun seems likely to sit against most lefties as he tries to regain his comfort level. Shin-Soo Choo will start in left field Wednesday while Rob Refsnyder serves as the designated hitter.