Calhoun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty-hitting Calhoun recently overcame a hip injury and the Rangers are facing a southpaw (Madison Bumgarner) in a day game after a night game, so his exclusion from the starting nine in the series finale makes some sense. Adolis Garcia will bat sixth and draw the start in left field in place of Calhoun, who has gone hitless in 10 at-bats this season.