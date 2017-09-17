Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting out Sunday
Calhoun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Calhoun has played in five games since being called up Sept. 12. In that time, he's gone 1-for-13 (.077) and has struck out four times. He'll head to the bench Sunday as Nomar Mazara starts in left field.
