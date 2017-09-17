Play

Calhoun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Calhoun has played in five games since being called up Sept. 12. In that time, he's gone 1-for-13 (.077) and has struck out four times. He'll head to the bench Sunday as Nomar Mazara starts in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast