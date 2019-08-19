Calhoun is not starting Monday against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Calhoun will give way to Shin-Soo Choo in the outfield Monday against lefty Dillon Peters. He's hitting .250 against left-handers this season compared to .295 against righties, though he owns a higher slugging percentage against southpaws (.652 vs. .500).

