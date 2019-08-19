Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting vs. southpaw
Calhoun is not starting Monday against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Calhoun will give way to Shin-Soo Choo in the outfield Monday against lefty Dillon Peters. He's hitting .250 against left-handers this season compared to .295 against righties, though he owns a higher slugging percentage against southpaws (.652 vs. .500).
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Slugs 11th home run•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Goes yard in blowout loss•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Resting for doubleheader game•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Smacks eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...