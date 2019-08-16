Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Slugs 11th home run
Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 13-6 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.
Calhoun put the Rangers on the board in the fifth inning with a blast to right field. Though he has batted only .209 thus far in August, Calhoun has posted his highest home run total in any month this season with four long balls in 12 games. On the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .274/.321/.554 with 11 homers and 27 RBI in 168 plate appearances.
