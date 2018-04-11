Calhoun went 1-for-4 with his first home run on the season for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

This is shaping up to be a rebuilding season for the Rangers, so it seems likely we'll see Calhoun head north to Arlington at some point. If the Rangers feel he still needs work on defense, it might be better to let him get that experience in the majors during a season in which the franchise can afford to give developmental time to its prospects.